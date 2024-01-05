    Recently Viewed
            Tata Punch EV bookings open in India

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 05 January 2024,14:17 PM IST

            Tata Motors has officially commenced the bookings of its upcoming electric model, the Punch EV in India. The all-electric SUV is available to book for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The prices of the Punch EV are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

            The Tata Punch EV can be had in five variants, namely, Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Customers can opt for the Punch EV in nine colour options including four monotones and five dual-tones. The primary exterior paint hues include Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Pristine White, and Oxide.

            Coming to the features, the Punch EV will come loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, 360-degree surround camera, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, cruise control, air purifier, and a single-pane electric sunroof.

            As for the specifications, the Punch EV will be offered with two battery pack options – Standard Range and Long Range. We expect it to deliver a minimum range of 300km on a single charge.

