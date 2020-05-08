Seven-seat Jeep Compass expected to be launched in Q2 2021

Nikhil Puthran Friday 08 May 2020, 19:51 PM

The Jeep Compass is a key contributor to the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sales in India. The five-seat SUV has been a popular name in its segment as it comes loaded with several standard safety features. This time around, the company is reportedly working on a seven-seat version of the Compass, codenamed ‘Low D 3-row’ SUV. There have been a few names on the internet which speculate that the model is likely to be called as either the ‘Grand Compass’ or the iconic name, the ‘Wagoneer’. The seven-seat version of the Compass is expected to be launched in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021.

Currently, the company does not have a three-row SUV in India and the upcoming seven-seat version will take on the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace , Hyundai Tucson , Skoda Kodiaq and the Toyota Fortuner . It is believed that the model will be based on the ‘Small Wide 4x4’ platform which underpins the Compass, Fiat 500X and the Jeep Renegade. The seven-seat Jeep Compass is expected to get a 150mm longer wheelbase to accommodate the third row. Apart from the revised dimensions, the upcoming seven-seat Jeep Compass is expected to get chrome highlights to distinguish it from the five-seat version.

The company has not revealed the technical specifications for the seven-seat version yet and it will only be known at a later date.

Source