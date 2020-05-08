BMW launches 8 Series Gran Coupe in India at Rs 1.29 crore

Bilal Firfiray Friday 08 May 2020, 12:08 PM

BMW has launched the all-new 8 Series Gran Coupe in India priced at Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom India). The model is available in two variants including 840i and 840i M Sport, priced at Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.55 crore respectively. The Gran Coupe is the four-door version of the new 8 Coupe and is the new flagship offering from BMW in India. It takes the CBU route and competes against the likes of Porsche Panamera , Mercedes-AMG CLS-Class and the upcoming Audi A7 Sportback.

The 8 Series Gran Coupe is a successor to the 6 Series Gran Coupe. Appearance-wise, there isn’t much to differentiate the Coupe from the Gran Coupe. But behind the B-pillar, the Gran Coupe’s widened rear haunches stand out. The rear track has been increased by 30mm to accommodate the full-size seats at the back over and the overall length is up by 231mm over the Coupe. On the inside, things remain identical to the 8 Series Coupe and Convertible. And the two new rear seats are finished in the same contours and stitching as the front seats. Both seats get integrated headrest, 40:20:40 foldable backrest, optional four-zone climate control, and increased legroom. However, BMW says that ‘the third rear seat is suitable for use on short journeys only’.

BMW has launched only the 840i trim of the 8 GC in India which is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol making 340bhp and 500Nm. The power is sent of xDrive all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Other variants of the Gran Coupe which we expect to follow in India include the 539bhp M850i and the 840d diesel making 320bhp/640Nm.