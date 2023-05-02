Renault India introduces new features in Kiger

Renault India has updated its sub-compact SUV, Kiger, with new features. The carmaker has also revised the price of its popular RXT (O) variant which now comes at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the carmaker updated the powertrain of the Kiger to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 norms.

As for the feature addition, the Renault Kiger now gets standard features like electronic stability programme, hill start assist, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system. Moreover, on the RXZ variant, the carmaker is offering benefits like cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and corporate and loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 49,000, respectively.

Powering the Renault Kiger is a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 70bhp and 96Nm of torque, while the latter develops 97bhp and 160Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, AMT, and a CVT unit. Additionally, with the latest BS6 2 update, the engine boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 20.62kmpl.

Commenting on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault India remains committed to delivering world-class products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the introduction of an enhanced range of Renault Kiger, we are thrilled to offer our customers a perfect blend of style, performance, along with safety. As per our global commitment to the human-first program, we are committed to expanding our product reach by democratising next-gen technology therefore, we have ensured that the Kiger is priced competitively, at the same time equipped with enhanced value in terms of safety, quality and features.”

