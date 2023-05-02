Toyota Innova Crysta VX and ZX variants launched in India, prices start at Rs. 23.79 lakh

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the 2023 Innova Crysta G and GX variants in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the carmaker has introduced the top-spec VX and ZX variants with prices starting from Rs. 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can now book the Crysta against a token amount of Rs. 25,000 at authorised Toyota dealer outlets.

Currently, the MPV is offered in four trims: G, GX, VX, and ZX across five colour options including Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Silver Metallic.

At the heart of the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta is a 2.4-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. The motor comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission and has been updated to comply with the new RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2023 Innova Crysta:

Innova Crysta VX Flt 7S: Rs. 23.79 lakh

Innova Crysta VX Flt 8S: Rs. 23.84 lakh

Innova Crysta VX 7S: Rs. 23.79 lakh

Innova Crysta VX 8S: Rs. 23.84 lakh

Innova Crysta ZX 7S: Rs. 25.43 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta ₹ 19.13 Lakh Onwards

