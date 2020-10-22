Renault announces special discount offers for Government employees

Jay Shah Thursday 22 October 2020, 09:43 AM

Renault announces special offers for public sector employees across the range, including central and state government employees, doctors and teachers. The offer can be availed as an additional discount of up to Rs. 22,000 over and above the ongoing festive offers across the range. The models already on offer include the Renault Duster with a discount of Rs 70,000, loyalty benefits for Rs 20,000 particularly on the 1.3-litre variant and an easy -are package of three years or 50,000 kilometres.

Renault Kwid is offered with Rs 40,000 discount and the Triber with Rs 30,000 discount tag. Renault India states that the scheme rolled out is in line with the measures taken by the Government, by introducing a leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher, specifically for Government employees.

Along with the additional discount program, Renault has also issued finance offers to aid the potential buyers. This includes a rebated interest rate at 3.99 percent on the Kwid and Triber. Renault India is also offering various festive discounts across all its models.