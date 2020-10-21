Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched; Indian launch soon

Jay Shah Wednesday 21 October 2020, 19:50 PM



The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is launched for the American markets with a starting price tag of $1,61,550 (approximately Rs 1.2 crore). The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was unveiled globally in November 2019, marking the SUV's debut in the Maybach lineup and was to reach the global markets in the second half of 2020. Given the popularity of the Mercedes-Benz GLS in India, we hope that the Maybach-tagged model shall receive a hearty welcome.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

The exterior of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 gets heavy chrome inserts to uplift its bold, big and noticeable body design. The main highlights of the GLS 600 include fine and vertical slats of the Maybach radiator grille, massive 22-inch or 23-inch (available as an option) multi-spoke wheels, ‘Maybach’ brand emblem on the D-pillar, two-tone paintwork and tailpipe trim elements. The interior of the GLS 600 is a world of its own. It is flooded with features and equipments like the 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment system, and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Burmester surround sound system, LED optical fibre ambient lighting with 64 colors, dashboard finished in nappa leather, panoramic sliding sunroof with opaque roller blind, climatised massage seats, folding tables and a refrigerator! It uses e-active body control suspension system. For improved ride comfort, it gets a camera to scan the road ahead and make adjustments to smooth out the bumps.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS

When launched in India in 2021, the luxurious SUV will be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine tuned to mill out 542bhp and 730Nm of torque mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission with an integrated EQ Boost starter-generator contributing 21bhp and 249Nm torque for a short period of time. The Mercedes-Maybach will not have any direct rivals in India but some of the luxurious-SUV players we have in India are the Audi Q8 , BMW X7 , Porsche Cayenne , Bentley Bentayga and the Lexus RX . The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 when launched will be priced in the price bracket of Rs. 2 to 3 crore range.