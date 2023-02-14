  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Renault and Nissan to launch six new cars in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 14 February 2023,17:20 PM IST

            Renault and Nissan have announced their product strategy for India. The group company will introduce a total of six new vehicles, three for each brand. This will comprise of four new SUVs and two entry-level EVs. To implement this, the company will invest Rs 5,300 crore. 

            While the exact details of the upcoming models are not yet known, we expect the brand to introduce the Duster and Terrano successor that are slated for a global launch in the coming months. Further, Nissan will also have a seven-seater MPV that will be based on the current Renault Triber

            Except for the SUVs, the alliance company will also tap into the entry-level electric vehicles. These will be based on a new architecture and when launched will compete against the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3

            However, none of these models will be launched this year. We expect these to make their debut in 2025 when the brand will bring in the new platform and enhance localisation to keep the costs in check. 

            Renault

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features and 3 dual-tone shades

            Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features and 3 dual-tone shades

            By Jay Shah02/14/2023 18:11:25

            Maruti Suzuki has updated the Ciaz mid-size sedan with new safety features and three dual-tone colours. All variants of the Ciaz are now available with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and ill-hold assist as standard. Earlier, this feature was only limited to the automatic versions of the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims.

            Renault and Nissan to launch six new cars in India

            Renault and Nissan to launch six new cars in India

            By Jay Shah02/14/2023 17:20:06

            Renault and Nissan to launch six new cars in India

            2023 Hyundai Verna teased; bookings open

            2023 Hyundai Verna teased; bookings open

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/13/2023 17:15:45

            2023 Hyundai Verna teased; bookings open

            Audi Q3 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 51.43 lakh

            Audi Q3 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 51.43 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/13/2023 11:40:05

            Audi Q3 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 51.43 lakh

            2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S launched in India at Rs 6.51 lakh

            2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S launched in India at Rs 6.51 lakh

            By Jay Shah02/11/2023 14:33:26

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Tour S at a starting price of Rs 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the newest generation Dzire, the Tour S will cater to the fleet customers and is available in petrol and CNG variants.

            Kia Seltos facelift to be launched in H2 of 2023

            Kia Seltos facelift to be launched in H2 of 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/10/2023 19:10:52

            Kia Seltos facelift to be launched in H2 of 2023

            New Nissan MPV in the works

            New Nissan MPV in the works

            By Jay Shah02/10/2023 13:25:08

            Renault-Nissan alliance will soon have a new model for India. This time, it will be a new MPV from Nissan that will essentially be the re-badged version of the Renault Triber that is already on sale in India since 2019.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen eC3

            Citroen eC3

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            MG Air EV

            MG Air EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Audi Q3 Sportback

            Audi Q3 Sportback

            ₹ 51.43 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kiger

            Renault Kiger

            ₹ 6.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kwid

            Renault Kwid

            ₹ 4.70 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.68 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars