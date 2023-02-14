Renault and Nissan to launch six new cars in India

Renault and Nissan have announced their product strategy for India. The group company will introduce a total of six new vehicles, three for each brand. This will comprise of four new SUVs and two entry-level EVs. To implement this, the company will invest Rs 5,300 crore.

While the exact details of the upcoming models are not yet known, we expect the brand to introduce the Duster and Terrano successor that are slated for a global launch in the coming months. Further, Nissan will also have a seven-seater MPV that will be based on the current Renault Triber.

Except for the SUVs, the alliance company will also tap into the entry-level electric vehicles. These will be based on a new architecture and when launched will compete against the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

However, none of these models will be launched this year. We expect these to make their debut in 2025 when the brand will bring in the new platform and enhance localisation to keep the costs in check.

