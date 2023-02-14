Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features and 3 dual-tone shades

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Ciaz mid-size sedan with new safety features and three dual-tone colours. All variants of the Ciaz are now available with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and ill-hold assist as standard. Earlier, this feature was only limited to the automatic versions of the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims.

Furthermore, the Ciaz is now available in three dual-tone shades where the Pearl Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, and Dignity Brown get a contrasting black colour roof. However, it is to be noted that the dual-tone hues are only limited to the top-spec Alpha variant and cost Rs 16,000 more than its standard versions.

Mechanically, the Ciaz continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is an alternative to the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ₹ 8.89 Lakh Onwards

