            Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features and 3 dual-tone shades

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 14 February 2023,18:11 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has updated the Ciaz mid-size sedan with new safety features and three dual-tone colours. All variants of the Ciaz are now available with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and ill-hold assist as standard. Earlier, this feature was only limited to the automatic versions of the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims. 

            Furthermore, the Ciaz is now available in three dual-tone shades where the Pearl Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, and Dignity Brown get a contrasting black colour roof. However, it is to be noted that the dual-tone hues are only limited to the top-spec Alpha variant and cost Rs 16,000 more than its standard versions. 

            Mechanically, the Ciaz continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. 

            The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is an alternative to the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City

