2023 Hyundai Verna teased; bookings open

Hyundai Motor India has started bookings for the next-gen Verna. Interested customers can book the sedan against a token amount of Rs 25,000 from the Hyundai dealership or on the official website.

The all-new Hyundai Verna will be offered in four variants - EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Buyers can choose the car from seven monotones and two dual-tone exterior hues. It has also introduced three new paint shades namely Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown.

Apart from this, the brand has also released a set of teasers of the sedan. The front grille is now similar to that of the Hyundai Tucson and a full-length horizontal LED light bar runs across the bonnet of the vehicle. Moving on to the side, the silhouette highlights the sporty and aerodynamic body structure of the sedan. At the rear, one can now see a LED light bar with a vertical extension running across the width of the vehicle.

Surprisingly, Hyundai has discontinued the diesel powertrain and introduced a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine for the new Verna. This motor is either mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. Apart from this, it will also get a 1.5-litre MPi gasoline drive paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an IVT. All the powertrains are RDE-complaint and are also E20 fuel ready.

Upon its launch, it will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

Hyundai New Verna ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Hyundai | New Verna | Hyundai New Verna