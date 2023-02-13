  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2023 Hyundai Verna teased; bookings open

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Monday 13 February 2023,17:25 PM IST

            Hyundai Motor India has started bookings for the next-gen Verna. Interested customers can book the sedan against a token amount of Rs 25,000 from the Hyundai dealership or on the official website. 

            The all-new Hyundai Verna will be offered in four variants - EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Buyers can choose the car from seven monotones and two dual-tone exterior hues. It has also introduced three new paint shades namely Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown. 

            Hyundai New Verna Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

            Apart from this, the brand has also released a set of teasers of the sedan. The front grille is now similar to that of the Hyundai Tucson and a full-length horizontal LED light bar runs across the bonnet of the vehicle. Moving on to the side, the silhouette highlights the sporty and aerodynamic body structure of the sedan. At the rear, one can now see a LED light bar with a vertical extension running across the width of the vehicle. 

            Hyundai New Verna Tail Light/Tail Lamp

            Surprisingly, Hyundai has discontinued the diesel powertrain and introduced a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine for the new Verna. This motor is either mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. Apart from this, it will also get a 1.5-litre MPi gasoline drive paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an IVT. All the powertrains are RDE-complaint and are also E20 fuel ready. 

            Upon its launch, it will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus

            Hyundai New Verna
            Hyundai New Verna ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | New Verna | Hyundai New Verna

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2023 Hyundai Verna teased; bookings open

            2023 Hyundai Verna teased; bookings open

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/13/2023 17:15:45

            2023 Hyundai Verna teased; bookings open

            Audi Q3 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 51.43 lakh

            Audi Q3 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 51.43 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/13/2023 11:40:05

            Audi Q3 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 51.43 lakh

            2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S launched in India at Rs 6.51 lakh

            2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S launched in India at Rs 6.51 lakh

            By Jay Shah02/11/2023 14:33:26

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Tour S at a starting price of Rs 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the newest generation Dzire, the Tour S will cater to the fleet customers and is available in petrol and CNG variants.

            Kia Seltos facelift to be launched in H2 of 2023

            Kia Seltos facelift to be launched in H2 of 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/10/2023 19:10:52

            Kia Seltos facelift to be launched in H2 of 2023

            New Nissan MPV in the works

            New Nissan MPV in the works

            By Jay Shah02/10/2023 13:25:08

            Renault-Nissan alliance will soon have a new model for India. This time, it will be a new MPV from Nissan that will essentially be the re-badged version of the Renault Triber that is already on sale in India since 2019.

            Jeep Club Edition range launched; limited units available

            Jeep Club Edition range launched; limited units available

            By Jay Shah02/09/2023 17:46:13

            Jeep India has launched the Meridian and Compass Club Editions at Rs 27.75 lakh and Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both the special editions are positioned at the entry-level variants in their respective line-up and get a handful of cosmetic updates inside out.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga, and XL6 get a feature update

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga, and XL6 get a feature update

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/09/2023 16:45:05

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga, and XL6 get a feature update

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen eC3

            Citroen eC3

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

            Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

            ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            MG Air EV

            MG Air EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Audi Q3 Sportback

            Audi Q3 Sportback

            ₹ 51.43 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kiger

            Renault Kiger

            ₹ 6.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.34 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.68 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars