Porsche Taycan launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.50 crore

Porsche India has finally introduced the Taycan electric sports saloon in the country. Available in two body styles – Taycan and Cross Turismo, the bookings for models have commenced from today while the deliveries are slated to begin from early next year.

The Taycan is further divided into four variants – Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan Turbo S, where Turbo S is the most powerful and performance of the lot. In terms of design, the Taycan sits lower to the ground, gets the signature four-point DRLs, a sloping roofline, widely laid LED tail lamps, fixed panoramic roof, and auto extending door handles. The alloy wheels option include 20 as well as 21-inch sizes with a variety of designs to choose from.

The power is sourced from two available battery packs – 79.2 kWh performance and 93.4 kWh performance plus. The Turbo S being the most powerful of the lot dishes out 751bhp with an over-boost function. The entry-level Taycan has a ‘humble’ power output of 402bhp while the 4S and Turbo churn out 563bhp and 670bhp, respectively, all when equipped with the performance plus battery packs. The Taycan supports both AC (up to 11kW) and DC charging.

Inside, the cabin of the Taycan limits the use of physical buttons with as many as four display screens. The party piece is the 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster that displays a host of information along with the replication of traditional round dials. Then there’s the head-up display, 10.9-inch screen infotainment on the dashboard, and an 8.4-inch secondary display on the centre console to access navigation, media, battery charge status, and more.

Other notable highlights include electrically adjustable seats, multi-function sports steering wheel, ambient lighting, up to four-zone climate control, and floor mats made of sustainable materials.

Meanwhile, the Taycan Cross Turismo is exclusively offered with the 93.4 kWh battery pack as standard. The 4 Cross Turismo puts out 380bhp with an overboost power capacity of 476bhp. The 4S has 490bhp as standard with a boost up to 571bhp while the Turbo derivative dishes out 625bhp with a boosted output of 680bhp. Apart from this, the Cross Turismo gets something called ‘Garvel Mode’. This means that the Turismo is equipped with plastic cladding, a massive boot, faux skid plates, and an increased ground clearance.

The Porsche Taycan comes as an alternative to its DNA cousin, the Audi e-tron GT and some electric SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.

Porsche Taycan ₹ 1.50 Crore Onwards

Porsche | Taycan | Porsche Taycan