Tata updates Harrier and Safari with new features

In order to keep its vehicles up-to-the-minute, Tata Motors has added a handful of new features to the Harrier and Safari. These features were introduced with the special-edition models of the corresponding SUVs and they are now available in the standard variants of the Safari and Harrier.

As a part of the update, the Harrier XZ variant now gets USB Type-A and Type-C ports in the first and second rows, while the XZS gets a driver doze-off alert, after-impact braking, and panic brake alert. Tata has also bestowed the Harrier XZ+ with four-wheel disc brakes and a wireless charging pad.

On the other hand, the Safari XZ and XZA variants now feature a wireless charging pad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless connectivity, and a pair of USB Type-A and Type-C ports in the first, second, and third rows. Further, the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ come with headrest pillows in the second row, after-impact braking, driver doze-off alert, and panic brake alert.

Meanwhile, both SUVs continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre, inline-four, turbocharged diesel engine mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The power output of this engine stands at 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Tata Harrier ₹ 14.79 Lakh Onwards

