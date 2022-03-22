Nissan Magnite surpasses 50,000 production milestone in India

The Nissan Magnite has regenerated interest among car buyers in the country. This time around, the Nissan Magnite has surpassed the 50,000 production milestone in the country. At the time of launch, the Magnite was the first global product to be introduced under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, commented, “The “Make in India, Make for the World” SUV has been a core model under Nissan’s global transformation strategy. The Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas. We express our gratitude to our customers, business partners, and employees for making Nissan Magnite an overwhelming success in India and across global markets.”

Under the hood, the Nissan Magnite is offered in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 70bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, which is paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The HRA0 1.0-litre turbo engine produces 97bhp at 5,000rpm. The torque figures are rated at 160Nm between 2,800-3,600rpm when mated to a five-speed manual unit, and at 152Nm between 2,200-4,400rpm when paired to a CVT unit.

