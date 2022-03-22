2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno accumulates over 50,000 bookings in India

Maruti Suzuki launched the 2022 Baleno in India on 23 February, while bookings for the vehicle had commenced earlier on 7 February, 2022. Speaking of its success, the new Baleno has accumulated over 50,000 bookings in the country. Apart from the fresh styling elements, the updated model also gets first-in-segment features and an advanced K-Series dual jet engine with idle start-stop technology.

Mechanically, the Baleno gets several first-in-segment features such as a 360-degree view camera, Head Up Display (HUD), Suzuki Connect telematics system with over 40 connectivity features, nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with HD display, LED projector headlamps, 16-inch precision cut alloy wheels, and more.

Mechanically, the updated Baleno is powered by the 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The manual transmission returns 22.35kmpl, while the AGS version returns 22.94kmpl, as per certified by the testing agency under rule 115 of CMVR 1989.

