Skoda Slavia to get Ceat SecuraDrive tyres

Tyre manufacturing firm Ceat and Skoda India have reached an agreement to provide Ceat tyres to the recently launched Slavia. The Czech carmaker will outfit the sedan with Ceat’s SecuraDrive lineup of tyres.

The Slavia is based on VW Group’s MQB A0 IN flexible platform, developed under the India Project 2.0. The sedan gets LED projector headlights, LED taillights, dual-tone interior, an eight-inch digital driver display, a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, six airbags, TPMS, ESC, ambient lighting, Type-C ports, and traction control.

Skoda offers the Slavia in a choice of three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style across two distinctive petrol powertrains. There is a 1.5-litre, inline, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine making 148bhp and 250Nm, while the 1.0-litre, inline, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol produces 113bhp and 178Nm. Gearbox options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Speaking on the announcement, Ankur Kumar, CEO, CEAT Tyres Ltd., said, “We are excited to announce our association with the ŠKODA Slavia, which begins with our SecuraDrive range of tyres that offer best-in-class features for cars in the premium sedan segment. This will be the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership with ŠKODA.”

