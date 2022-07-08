  • location
            Nissan Magnite Red Edition pre-bookings open in India

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Friday 08 July 2022,14:11 PM IST

            Nissan India has opened bookings for the Magnite Red edition ahead of the price announcement on 18 July. The upcoming Magnite Red edition will be based on the XV variant and will be available in NA petrol manual transmission, Turbo petrol manual transmission, and Turbo petrol CVT options. 

            Visually, the Nissan Magnite Red edition gets distinctive highlights in the form of red accents on the grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch, and body side cladding. To distinguish it from the regular model, the Red edition model gets bold body graphics, tail door garnish, LED scuff plates, and Red edition badging. Further, the new variants will also offer LED DRLs and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

            As for the interior, the Magnite Red edition gets an eight-inch touchscreen with WiFi connectivity, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and ambient mood lighting. Additional feature highlights include a push start/stop button, LED fog lamp, vehicle dynamics control, traction control system, hill start assist, and brake assist. 

            Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “We are excited to commence bookings for our New Nissan Magnite Red edition. Our Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV Magnite has underlined the value of Nissan's global SUV heritage for the Indian market, Nissan Magnite Red edition promises to create unique driving experiences for the young, discerning audience. We are confident that the Nissan Magnite Red’s bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys.”

            Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.97 Lakh Onwards
            Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite

            All Popular Cars