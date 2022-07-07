MINI Cooper SE second-batch bookings commence in India

Iconic British marque MINI has re-opened its order books for the second batch of the all-electric Cooper SE in India and it is priced at Rs 50.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback can be reserved exclusively on the firm’s official India website. That said, the second batch of the Cooper SE is limited to only 40 units.

MINI offers new features with the Cooper SE, such as adaptive LED headlights, a comfort access system, driving and parking assistants, and heated front seats. In addition, it comes with sports seats with a new cloth/leatherette upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered.

The Cooper SE continues with the 32.6kWh battery pack delivering 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. It provides a claimed travel range of 270km and tops out at 150kmph. Moreover, the Cooper SE can go from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Further, this luxury electric hatchback can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in claimed 36 minutes with a 50kW DC unit, while an 11kW AC charger takes 2.5 hours for charging from zero to 80 per cent. In fact, BMW Group offers fast charging service at its 30 dealerships across the country. And the customers can get their Cooper SE serviced at 32 touchpoints available in India.

“The first all-electric Mini has been a trailblazing success and continues to be in great demand. We are delighted to re-open bookings for the new enriched profile of Mini Electric. The Mini 3-Door Cooper SE combines Mini's inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions, and a low centre of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling. The great popularity of the Mini Electric in such a short time proves its position as the frontrunner in the transformation towards electric mobility,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

