  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MINI Cooper SE second-batch bookings commence in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 07 July 2022,18:07 PM IST

            Iconic British marque MINI has re-opened its order books for the second batch of the all-electric Cooper SE in India and it is priced at Rs 50.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback can be reserved exclusively on the firm’s official India website. That said, the second batch of the Cooper SE is limited to only 40 units.

            MINI offers new features with the Cooper SE, such as adaptive LED headlights, a comfort access system, driving and parking assistants, and heated front seats. In addition, it comes with sports seats with a new cloth/leatherette upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered.

            The Cooper SE continues with the 32.6kWh battery pack delivering 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. It provides a claimed travel range of 270km and tops out at 150kmph. Moreover, the Cooper SE can go from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

            Further, this luxury electric hatchback can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in claimed 36 minutes with a 50kW DC unit, while an 11kW AC charger takes 2.5 hours for charging from zero to 80 per cent. In fact, BMW Group offers fast charging service at its 30 dealerships across the country. And the customers can get their Cooper SE serviced at 32 touchpoints available in India.

            “The first all-electric Mini has been a trailblazing success and continues to be in great demand. We are delighted to re-open bookings for the new enriched profile of Mini Electric. The Mini 3-Door Cooper SE combines Mini's inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions, and a low centre of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling. The great popularity of the Mini Electric in such a short time proves its position as the frontrunner in the transformation towards electric mobility,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

            MINI Cooper SE
            MINI Cooper SE ₹ 50.90 Lakh Onwards
            All MINI CarsUpcoming MINI Cars
            Mini | Cooper SE | Mini Cooper SE

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MINI Cooper SE second-batch bookings commence in India

            MINI Cooper SE second-batch bookings commence in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/07/2022 18:07:07

            The second-batch of the MINI Cooper SE is limited to only 40 units in India.

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor inaugurates Toyota Used Car outlet (TUCO) in Bengaluru

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor inaugurates Toyota Used Car outlet (TUCO) in Bengaluru

            By Nikhil Puthran07/07/2022 00:22:29

            Every Toyota used car will be inspected and refurbished by the company before it reaches the end user

            Kia India inaugurates ‘150kWh’ fast charger at its dealership in Gurgaon

            Kia India inaugurates ‘150kWh’ fast charger at its dealership in Gurgaon

            By Nikhil Puthran07/05/2022 23:51:20

            Kia India has revealed its plans to install a total of 15 similar fast chargers across 12 cities by August, 2022.

            Renault Kiger crosses 50,000 production milestone in India

            Renault Kiger crosses 50,000 production milestone in India

            By Nikhil Puthran07/04/2022 15:30:49

            Renault Kiger is built at the company's production in Chennai

            All-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder revealed; bookings open in India

            All-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder revealed; bookings open in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/01/2022 12:24:14

            Toyota is expected to launch the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India during the upcoming festive season.

            New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to debut tomorrow

            New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to debut tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/30/2022 18:15:26

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come with an all-wheel-drive system.

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/30/2022 13:21:53

            The new Brezza is available in four variants.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi A8 L 2022

            Audi A8 L 2022

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Hyundai New Tucson

            Hyundai New Tucson

            ₹ 23.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki YFG mid-size SUV

            Maruti Suzuki YFG mid-size SUV

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Hyundai Ioniq 5

            Hyundai Ioniq 5

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 11.22 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 59.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars