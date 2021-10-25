  • Type your location
      Next-generation Maruti Celerio spied undisguised ahead of November 10 launch un-disguised

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 25 October 2021,22:19 PM IST

      A new generation of the Maruti Celerio will be upon us soon (November 10 to be precise)  ahead of the reveal the car has been spied in Pune during the shoot of its TV commercial. This will be the second generation for Maruti’s entry-level B-segment hatchback and has long been due considering the rest of the cars in its class have all got major updates. 

      The car has already been spied and this new one seen here provides a better idea of what the car will be like when it is launched. This new-generation Celerio gets a new face, profile as well as design for the tail lamps. We don’t expect radical changes to the interior but more a case of materials of improved quality to help move the car up a notch in terms of appeal. 

      We expect the Celerio to continue with the 1.0-litre K-Series engine that produces 67bhp/90Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission option. We expect this new Celerio to also get a CNG enabled version, perhaps as a part of the planned upgrades for the car, a little later down the line. 

