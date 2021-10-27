Volkswagen Taigun receives 18,000 reservations

The Taigun is the first-ever Volkswagen to be based on the MQB A0 IN platform made under the India 2.0 project. It was launched in India last month, and with 18,000 bookings, the Taigun is sold out for 2021. In fact, it is claimed that due to considerable demand, the brand is likely to stop accepting reservations soon.

Volkswagen offers the sub-compact SUV in five variants under two primary trims - Dynamic Line and Performance Line. Being an SUV, the Taigun gets a black cladding on the lowermost panels including both bumpers and has a higher ground clearance. Moreover, it is offered with LED quad headlights, roof rails, unique LED rear lights with an LED light bar and 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Performance Line trim is equipped with GT badges.

On the inside, the modern dual-tone cabin of the Taigun features leather seat upholstery and front-seat only ventilation function. There are two reasonably big displays - the first eight-inch one serves as a digital driver display while the second ten-inch unit acts as the infotainment touchscreen. It also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with wireless handset connectivity.

This car is powered by two petrol engines. Firstly, there is a 1.5-litre in-line four-cylinder N/A engine that comes mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG. It produces 148bhp/250Nm. On the other hand, there is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol coupled with either a six-speed manual or automatic capable of making 114bhp/178Nm.

The MQB A0 IN is a scalable architecture made for the Indian market. The Skoda Kushaq was the first vehicle to use the platform. With this project, Volkswagen has achieved 95 per cent localisation in the production of its Taigun.

