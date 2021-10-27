  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Volkswagen Taigun receives 18,000 reservations

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 27 October 2021,19:06 PM IST

      The Taigun is the first-ever Volkswagen to be based on the MQB A0 IN platform made under the India 2.0 project. It was launched in India last month, and with 18,000 bookings, the Taigun is sold out for 2021. In fact, it is claimed that due to considerable demand, the brand is likely to stop accepting reservations soon.

      Volkswagen offers the sub-compact SUV in five variants under two primary trims - Dynamic Line and Performance Line. Being an SUV, the Taigun gets a black cladding on the lowermost panels including both bumpers and has a higher ground clearance. Moreover, it is offered with LED quad headlights, roof rails, unique LED rear lights with an LED light bar and 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Performance Line trim is equipped with GT badges.

      Dashboard

      On the inside, the modern dual-tone cabin of the Taigun features leather seat upholstery and front-seat only ventilation function. There are two reasonably big displays - the first eight-inch one serves as a digital driver display while the second ten-inch unit acts as the infotainment touchscreen. It also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with wireless handset connectivity.

      This car is powered by two petrol engines. Firstly, there is a 1.5-litre in-line four-cylinder N/A engine that comes mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG. It produces 148bhp/250Nm. On the other hand, there is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol coupled with either a six-speed manual or automatic capable of making 114bhp/178Nm.

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      The MQB A0 IN is a scalable architecture made for the Indian market. The Skoda Kushaq was the first vehicle to use the platform. With this project, Volkswagen has achieved 95 per cent localisation in the production of its Taigun.

      Volkswagen Taigun
      Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards
      All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
      Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Volkswagen Taigun receives 18,000 reservations

      Volkswagen Taigun receives 18,000 reservations

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/27/2021 19:06:55

      Volkswagen is likely to stop accepting reservations for the Taigun due to big demand.

      Next-generation Maruti Celerio spied undisguised ahead of November 10 launch un-disguised

      Next-generation Maruti Celerio spied undisguised ahead of November 10 launch un-disguised

      By Desirazu Venkat10/25/2021 22:18:58

      It will be the second generation for the entry-level hatchback

      Mahindra begins delivering the XUV700

      Mahindra begins delivering the XUV700

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/25/2021 20:07:25

      Mahindra XUV700 has received 65,000 bookings in two weeks.

      Mercedes-Benz India rolls out a novel e-business framework

      Mercedes-Benz India rolls out a novel e-business framework

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/23/2021 18:41:09

      Mercedes-Benz India has rolled out Retail of the Future (ROTF) sales model.

      BMW launches 5 Series 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India at Rs 66.30 lakh

      BMW launches 5 Series 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India at Rs 66.30 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/21/2021 19:38:13

      This Carbon Edition versions comes with a carbon fibre package that comprises kidney grille, front apron, side-view mirrors and rear spoiler.

      Toyota India’s upcoming ‘Rumion’ is rumoured to be the rebadged Ertiga

      Toyota India’s upcoming ‘Rumion’ is rumoured to be the rebadged Ertiga

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/20/2021 14:25:56

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion is presently on sale in South Africa.

      Toyota introduces Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India at Rs 17.18 lakh

      Toyota introduces Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India at Rs 17.18 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran10/19/2021 21:52:38

      The limited-edition variant offers over 100 features

      Featured Cars

      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi Q5 Facelift

      Audi Q5 Facelift

      ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Volvo XC90 Facelift

      Volvo XC90 Facelift

      ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi New Q3

      Audi New Q3

      ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Volvo S90

      Volvo S90

      ₹ 61.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volvo XC60

      Volvo XC60

      ₹ 61.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars