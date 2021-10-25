  • Type your location
      Mahindra begins delivering the XUV700

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 25 October 2021,20:07 PM IST

      Indian car manufacturer, Mahindra has started delivering the petrol variants of its XUV700 from today, 25 October 2021. It opened up bookings for the brand-new SUV on 7 October and sold out 25,000 units within an hour, while other 25,000 models were reserved the next day.

      That said, the carmaker has stated that it has received a total of 65,000 bookings for the XUV700 in two weeks. Although the brand has begun delivering the first batch of the car, it is going to begin handing over the diesel variants from the last week of November 2021.

      The XUV700, with its skyrocketing demand, has become one of the most sought-after cars of this year and has been a roaring success for Mahindra. It is available in four different variants, namely MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. Meanwhile, the carmaker recently added a new variant in the XUV700 lineup, named AX7 Luxury, which comes with additional features.

      Mahindra has equipped this all-new SUV with a host of features and offers three engine options available with either manual or automatic transmission. The XUV700 is also available in five or seven-seat configurations. To know more, please do read our first-drive review of the Mahindra XUV700 here.

      Mahindra XUV700
