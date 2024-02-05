Next-generation Maruti Dzire spied testing in India for the first time

Spied for the first time

The next-generation Maruti Dzire has been spied testing in India for the first time. This will be the fourth generation for the compact sedan (the third as a sub-4 model) and is expected to arrive in India in H1 of 2024.

Exterior and interior design changes

These spy images indicate that Maruti has retained the same shape as the outgoing model but will get a new face, rear design and as we can see a new design for the alloy wheels. A very brief glimpse of the cabin indicates that most of the new-gen Swift will be carried over but in an alternative colour scheme: beige and black with faux wood inserts.

New engine and gearbox

The Japanese-spec Swift gets a hybrid 1.2-litre petrol engine only being offered with a CVT and AWD (top variant only). However, the Indian market is expected to continue with the 1.2-litre K12C petrol producing 89bhp/113Nm. It can be had with a five-speed manual/AMT and also has CNG compatibility.

Pricing and competition

The Swift will come along first and is expected to be followed by the Dzire a few months later, the reverse of what happened for the third-generation cars. Pricing is expected to be in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh while the competition will be the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.

Source: CW

Maruti Suzuki | New-gen Swift | Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift