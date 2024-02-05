    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Next-generation Maruti Dzire spied testing in India for the first time

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 05 February 2024,12:59 PM IST

            Spied for the first time

            The next-generation Maruti Dzire has been spied testing in India for the first time. This will be the fourth generation for the compact sedan (the third as a sub-4 model) and is expected to arrive in India in H1 of 2024.

            Exterior and interior design changes

            These spy images indicate that Maruti has retained the same shape as the outgoing model but will get a new face, rear design and as we can see a new design for the alloy wheels. A very brief glimpse of the cabin indicates that most of the new-gen Swift will be carried over but in an alternative colour scheme: beige and black with faux wood inserts.

            New engine and gearbox

            The Japanese-spec Swift gets a hybrid 1.2-litre petrol engine only being offered with a CVT and AWD (top variant only). However, the Indian market is expected to continue with the 1.2-litre K12C petrol producing 89bhp/113Nm. It can be had with a five-speed manual/AMT and also has CNG compatibility.

            Pricing and competition

            The Swift will come along first and is expected to be followed by the Dzire a few months later, the reverse of what happened for the third-generation cars. Pricing is expected to be in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh while the competition will be the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.

            Source: CW

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
            Maruti SuzukiNew-gen Swift ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | New-gen Swift | Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Toyota Innova Hycross flex-fuel exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

            Toyota Innova Hycross flex-fuel exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/05/2024 17:56:05

            Can run on petrol with an ethanol blend of up to 80 per cent

            Next-generation Maruti Dzire spied testing in India for the first time

            Next-generation Maruti Dzire spied testing in India for the first time

            By Desirazu Venkat02/05/2024 12:59:08

            We expect Maruti to launch the 4th generation in H1 of 2024

            Toyota suspends dispatches of 3 models in India

            Toyota suspends dispatches of 3 models in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/04/2024 21:44:38

            However, the brand continues to take new bookings for these SUVs.

            Mahindra Scorpio N hits 1 lakh unit production milestone

            Mahindra Scorpio N hits 1 lakh unit production milestone

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/02/2024 19:50:21

            The Scorpio brand name hit the 9 lakh production mark in June 2023

            Complete Citroen range to get six airbags as standard from H2 of 2024

            Complete Citroen range to get six airbags as standard from H2 of 2024

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/02/2024 19:24:35

            The safety update also includes ISOFIX child seat mounting points and rear seat belt reminder

            Tata Harrier EV concept exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Tata Harrier EV concept exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/02/2024 20:59:20

            Likely to get a claimed range of up to 500km

            Kia Carens X Line showcased at Bharat Mobility Show 2024

            Kia Carens X Line showcased at Bharat Mobility Show 2024

            By Desirazu Venkat02/02/2024 13:10:46

            The Carens X-Line was launched in India in October 2023

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 11.25 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen C3X crossover

            Citroen C3X crossover

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            BMW X8

            BMW X8

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Honda WR-V

            Honda WR-V

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            ₹ 1.65 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            ₹ 7.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars