Toyota Innova Hycross flex-fuel exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Back in August 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveiled the prototype of the Innova Hycross flex-fuel. And now, at the Bharat Mobility Expo, the automaker has again showcased this MPV, which is also the world’s first BS6 Phase 2-compliant flex-fuel vehicle.

Toyota claims that this engine can run on petrol with an ethanol blend of up to 80 per cent, leaving the remaining 20 per cent for petrol. According to the automaker, this setup will be controlled by the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the vehicle without any power lag. Currently, the majority of the fuel pumps in the country retail petrol with a 20 per cent blend of ethanol.

In terms of design and styling, apart from the ‘Flex-fuel’ sticker on the doors and bonnet along with the ‘powered by Ethanol’ sticker on the fuel lid, the Innova Hycross flex-fuel prototype looks almost identical to the standard variant.

Under the hood, the Innova Hycross flex-fuel draws power from the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine mated to an electric motor. This motor is tuned to produce 154bhp and 206Nm of torque and comes mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

