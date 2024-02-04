    Recently Viewed
            Toyota suspends dispatches of 3 models in India

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Sunday 04 February 2024,21:44 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has temporarily stopped the dispatches of the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Hilux SUV in the country. This decision was taken by the automaker after Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), a company affiliated with Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), announced irregularities in horsepower output certification tests for these three diesel engine SUVs.

            Toyota Right Front Three Quarter

            When contacted over the issue, a Toyota spokesperson stated, ”The irregularities concern the smoothing of power and torque curves but did not lead to any over-stating or over-claims on horsepower, torque or other powertrain related values.”

            Toyota Right Front Three Quarter

            The automaker is working with the relevant authorities to re-confirm the data used for the certification of the affected vehicles. Meanwhile, the brand is continuing to take new orders for these models and the existing customers waiting for their cars to be delivered will be informed about the same. Notably, the Fortuner, Hilux, and the Innova Crysta account for almost one-third of the carmaker’s total sales in India.

            Toyota

            All Popular Cars