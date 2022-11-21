  • location
            New Toyota Innova Hybrid showcased; India debut on 25 November

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Monday 21 November 2022,14:55 PM IST

            The Japanese automaker, Toyota showcased the Indonesian-spec Innova Zenix Hybrid EV. This new model will debut in India on 25 November, as the Innova Hycross. The international spec model is available in multiple colour options, such as White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, Attitude Black, and DK Steel MC. 

            The upcoming model is underpinned by a monocoque chassis with an FWD layout. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 4,755mm, a width of 1,850mm, and a height of 1,795mm. The MPV has a good ground clearance of 185mm. The fascia is highlighted by a new grille with chrome inserts which is complemented by redesigned LED headlights. Further, it gets elongated LED DRLs on the bumper. The side profile is highlighted by 18inch twin-spoke alloy wheels, bold wheel arches, and a masculine shoulder line. It is worth noting that the lower version gets 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear section features a spoiler with high-mounted stop lamps and split wraparound LED taillights. Moreover, the silver skid plates add SUV-ish character to the vehicle. 

            As for the interior, the new Toyota Innova Hybrid offers premium upholstery and the latest equipment. Depending on the variant, the new MPV offers a large panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android and Apple CarPlay, a three-spoke steering wheel with controls and paddle shifters, new illumination light on the dashboard, a seven-inch TFT MID, digital auto AC, and electric parking brake and brake hold functions.

            Mechanically, the Toyota Innova Zenix is available in 2.0-litre petrol and hybrid engine options. The petrol version produces 169bhp at 6,600 and 205Nm of torque between 4,500-4,900rpm. On the other hand, the hybrid version generates a combined power output figure of 181bhp at 6,000 and 187Nm of torque between 4,400-5,200rpm. Both versions come mated to a CVT transmission unit. 

            Toyota Innova Hycross ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            Toyota | Innova Hycross | Toyota Innova Hycross

            All Popular Cars