Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG introduced in India at Rs 7.40 lakh

Tata Motors has extended the CNG product portfolio in India with the launch of Tiago NRG i-CNG at a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh. The newly introduced Tiago NRG i-CNG is available in two variants, XT and XZ. Further, the hatchback is available in four colour options, such as Cloudy Grey, Polar White, Fire Red, and Foresta Green.

Mechanically, the Tiago NRG i-CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that develops 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The feature list includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker surround sound, a cooled glove box, a fully digital instrument cluster, an engine start-stop button, height adjustable driver seat, and steering-mounted controls.

As for the exterior, the Tiago NRG i-CNG has black body cladding all around, a black roof, faux skid plates at the front and back, dual-tone alloy wheels, and black ORVMs. The interior gets a charcoal black theme.

The ex-showroom prices for the Tiago NRG i-CNG are as follows –

Tiago NRG iCNG XT: Rs 7.40 lakh

Tiago NRG iCNG XZ: Rs 7.80 lakh

