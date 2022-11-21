BMW to introduce the new M340i, X7, and XM in India on 10 Dec

BMW has announced the launch of the new M340i, XM, and X7 in India on 10 December, 2022. While the M340i xDrive and the X7 received a mid-life facelift update this year, the XM made its worldwide debut as the standalone M model in May 2022.

The M340i xDrive

The sporty M340i xDrive features redesigned bumpers, new inverted L-shaped daytime running lights, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. The highlight of the facelift is the new single-piece curved display unit, comprising a 12.3-inch driver screen and 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen that gets the new eighth-generation iDrive system. Powering the high-performance sedan is a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine making 369bhp and 500Nm of torque.

The X7

Unveiled in April this year, the refreshed X7 gets new front and rear ends, including split headlights, bumpers, and rear lights. It also benefits from the single-piece curved display unit that brings in a 12.3-inch driver information display and 14.9-inch central information hub with the latest iteration of BMW’s iDrive system. Meanwhile, the upcoming version of the SUV is likely to continue with the same petrol and diesel powertrains.

The XM

The XM is the second standalone M model since the M1 and the first-ever M vehicle to come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine coupled with an electric motor and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The combined power output of the hybrid powertrain is rated at 653bhp and 800Nm of torque. As a result, the XM can achieve zero to 100kmph in just 4.3 seconds and provides a top speed of 270kmph.

BMW X7 ₹ 1.18 Crore Onwards

