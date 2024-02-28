New Skoda compact SUV India launch confirmed for early 2025

Skoda has announced its plans to enter the fierce compact SUV segment. the Czech automaker will launch a new SUV by early 2025 that will sit below the Kushaq.

To be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the new SUV will measure under four metres and will target the Tier 2 and Tier 3 audience. Skoda will bank on making the new SUV more attractive with a key focus on a competitive price tag. It will be manufactured at the brand’s group facility in Pune and will also be exported to other global markets.

Skoda has shortlisted five names for the SUV, all of which start with ‘K’ and end with ‘Q’ like all other SUVs in the stable. These include Kwiq, Kyroq, Kariq, Kylaq, and Kymaq. While Skoda has not revealed the engine specifications, we expect it to be powered by the brand’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 114bhp and 178Nm of peak torque. This will most likely be paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

When launched next year, Skoda’s new SUV will rival the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and Tata Nexon.

