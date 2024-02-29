Hyundai Creta N Line bookings open

Hyundai India has opened the official bookings of the Creta N Line for Rs. 25,000. To be launched on 11 March, the Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine along with two gearboxes.

It is the third N Line model after the i20 and Venue N Line and will sports reworked and aggressive front and rear bumpers, a prominent roof spoiler, bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and the signature Thunder Blue exterior colour with a black roof.

The powerhouse of this Hyundai SUV will be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The Creta N Line will be equipped with ADAS features along with passive safety features such as a 360-degree camera, six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and hill assist control.

