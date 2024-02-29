    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Creta N Line bookings open

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 29 February 2024,15:17 PM IST

            Hyundai India has opened the official bookings of the Creta N Line for Rs. 25,000. To be launched on 11 March, the Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine along with two gearboxes.

            It is the third N Line model after the i20 and Venue N Line and will sports reworked and aggressive front and rear bumpers, a prominent roof spoiler, bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and the signature Thunder Blue exterior colour with a black roof.

            Hyundai Creta N Line Right Rear Three Quarter

            The powerhouse of this Hyundai SUV will be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit.

            The Creta N Line will be equipped with ADAS features along with passive safety features such as a 360-degree camera, six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and hill assist control.

            Hyundai Creta N Line
            HyundaiCreta N Line ₹ 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Hyundai Creta N Line | Creta N Line

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Creta N Line bookings open

            Hyundai Creta N Line bookings open

            By Jay Shah02/29/2024 15:17:36

            Hyundai India has commenced bookings of Creta N Line for Rs. 25,000. The prices are set to be announced on 11 March, 2023.

            New Skoda compact SUV India launch confirmed for early 2025

            New Skoda compact SUV India launch confirmed for early 2025

            By Jay Shah02/28/2024 09:01:52

            Skoda India will launch a new compact SUV by March 2025 that will sit below the Kushaq and rival the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Tata Nexon.

            Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched in India at Rs. 15.40 lakh

            Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched in India at Rs. 15.40 lakh

            By Jay Shah02/27/2024 17:50:41

            The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition has been launched with a new exterior matte colour, refreshed interior theme, and special edition badges.

            BYD Seal official bookings open

            BYD Seal official bookings open

            By Jay Shah02/27/2024 08:04:49

            BYD India has opened the official bookings of its upcoming electric sedan, Seal. It will most likely be offered in a single variant with a claimed driving range of 570km.

            VinFast breaks ground on new factory in Tamil Nadu

            VinFast breaks ground on new factory in Tamil Nadu

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/26/2024 19:39:47

            VinFast will begin operations in India in 2025

            Toyota Innova Hycross logs 50,000 sales milestone

            Toyota Innova Hycross logs 50,000 sales milestone

            By Jay Shah02/26/2024 18:04:43

            Toyota's Hycross MPV achieves new record.

            269 units of Toyota LC300 recalled

            269 units of Toyota LC300 recalled

            By Jay Shah02/23/2024 15:22:08

            Toyota Land Cruiser has been recalled for a potential issue ECU software issue in the automatic gearbox.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen C3X crossover

            Citroen C3X crossover

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Honda WR-V

            Honda WR-V

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Skoda Enyaq

            Skoda Enyaq

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            ₹ 1.65 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            ₹ 7.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars