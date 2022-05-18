Diesel-powered Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios' order books closed

Hyundai India has stopped accepting bookings for the diesel-powered versions of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The move indicates that the carmaker could soon discontinue these variants in the Indian market.

While Hyundai has not officially confirmed the discontinuation of the Aura and Grand i10 Nios diesel, these versions are likely to be taken off the range due to the low demand for diesel-powered vehicles in their respective segments.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura diesel versions were powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that produced 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. Transmission options included a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Both the models are currently offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol mill. Earlier this month, Hyundai India increased the prices of select models, and you can read all about it here.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ₹ 5.39 Lakh Onwards

