            New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 26 September 2022,12:39 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Grand Vitara in India in six variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. Prices for the SUV start at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The Grand Vitara features a hexagonal-shaped grille with a chrome frame, LED projector headlights, LED taillights with a split light bar, three-point daytime running lights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and body cladding.

            The SUV is offered in six single-tone paint options: Celestial Blue, Arctic White, Chestnut Brown, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. Whereas Arctic White, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver are also available in dual-tone with a Midnight Black roof. It measures 4,345mm in length, 1,645mm in height, and 1,795mm in width, with a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, the SUV comes with a choice of dual-tone and all-black cabin options. It also gets a digital instrument cluster with a seven-inch TFT, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment SmartPlay Pro+, heads-up display, artificial leather upholstery for the seats, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging pad, and front ventilated seats.

            Other features include a 360-degree camera setup, TPMS, hill hold and descent control, ABS with EBD, ESP, six airbags, panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and drive modes.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dashboard

            It is powered by two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor with strong-hybrid functionality. The former produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the latter generates a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and e-CVT automatic. The carmaker also offers all-wheel drive with the mild-hybrid powertrain. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara takes on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Tata Harrier, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

            Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are as mentioned below:

            Grand Vitara Sigma MT — Rs 10.45 lakh

            Grand Vitara Delta MT — Rs 11.90 lakh

            Grand Vitara Delta AT — Rs 13.40 lakh

            Grand Vitara Zeta MT — Rs 13.89 lakh

            Grand Vitara Zeta AT — Rs 15.39 lakh

            Grand Vitara Alpha MT — Rs 15.39 lakh

            Grand Vitara Alpha AT — Rs 16.89 lakh

            Grand Vitara Alpha MT AWD — Rs 16.89 lakh

            Grand Vitara Zeta+ e-CVT — Rs 17.99 lakh

            Grand Vitara Alpha+ e-CVT — Rs 19.49 lakh

            Note: The dual-tone variants are available at an additional cost of Rs 16,000.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Grand Vitara | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants introduced; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

            Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants introduced; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/26/2022 17:25:13

            The Safari is available in Adventure, Dark, Jet, Kaziranga, and Gold Editions.

            New Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries commence in India

            New Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries commence in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/26/2022 13:17:06

            Mahindra has officially begun deliveries of the Scorpio-N SUV in the country.

            New BYD Atto 3 interior revealed ahead of launch

            New BYD Atto 3 interior revealed ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/26/2022 01:00:32

            BYD has showcased the interiors of the upcoming Atto 3 EV SUV ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 11 October.

            Tata Tiago EV India launch on 28 September

            Tata Tiago EV India launch on 28 September

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/25/2022 22:57:52

            Tata's Tiago EV could be powered by a 26kWh battery pack.

            Four Points hotel installs a charging station in Vashi

            Four Points hotel installs a charging station in Vashi

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/24/2022 22:40:08

            Four Points by Sheraton Vashi, has installed an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at its premises. The charging facility has been inaugurated in collaboration with brand Charge Zone.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 53,000 bookings

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 53,000 bookings

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/23/2022 15:40:26

            The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in two powertrain options.

            All Popular Cars