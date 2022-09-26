New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Grand Vitara in India in six variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. Prices for the SUV start at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Grand Vitara features a hexagonal-shaped grille with a chrome frame, LED projector headlights, LED taillights with a split light bar, three-point daytime running lights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and body cladding.

The SUV is offered in six single-tone paint options: Celestial Blue, Arctic White, Chestnut Brown, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. Whereas Arctic White, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver are also available in dual-tone with a Midnight Black roof. It measures 4,345mm in length, 1,645mm in height, and 1,795mm in width, with a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

Inside, the SUV comes with a choice of dual-tone and all-black cabin options. It also gets a digital instrument cluster with a seven-inch TFT, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment SmartPlay Pro+, heads-up display, artificial leather upholstery for the seats, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging pad, and front ventilated seats.

Other features include a 360-degree camera setup, TPMS, hill hold and descent control, ABS with EBD, ESP, six airbags, panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and drive modes.

It is powered by two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor with strong-hybrid functionality. The former produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the latter generates a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and e-CVT automatic. The carmaker also offers all-wheel drive with the mild-hybrid powertrain. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara takes on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Tata Harrier, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are as mentioned below:

Grand Vitara Sigma MT — Rs 10.45 lakh

Grand Vitara Delta MT — Rs 11.90 lakh

Grand Vitara Delta AT — Rs 13.40 lakh

Grand Vitara Zeta MT — Rs 13.89 lakh

Grand Vitara Zeta AT — Rs 15.39 lakh

Grand Vitara Alpha MT — Rs 15.39 lakh

Grand Vitara Alpha AT — Rs 16.89 lakh

Grand Vitara Alpha MT AWD — Rs 16.89 lakh

Grand Vitara Zeta+ e-CVT — Rs 17.99 lakh

Grand Vitara Alpha+ e-CVT — Rs 19.49 lakh

Note: The dual-tone variants are available at an additional cost of Rs 16,000.

