            New BYD Atto 3 interior revealed ahead of launch

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Sunday 25 September 2022,23:55 PM IST

            BYD has showcased the interiors of the upcoming Atto 3 EV SUV ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 11 October. The Atto 3 will be the second offering from the brand after the e6 MPV was introduced in the country last year.

            BYD Atto 3 Left Front Three Quarter

            Coming to the BYD Atto 3, the interiors of the electric SUV will come equipped with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a beige and black interior theme with blue inserts, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, an auto-dimming IRVM, a centre console with a gear knob, buttons that will control various functions, cup holders, and an arm-rest. Other notable features will include a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and an electric tailgate.

            BYD Atto 3 Dashboard

            Under the hood, the 2022 BYD Atto 3 could be available with a 49.92kWh battery pack and a 60.48kWh battery pack, in the Standard and Extended range guise. The range for both these variants is claimed to stand at 345 km and 420 km respectively, while the power figures of 150bhp and 310Nm are common.

            BYD Atto 3
            BYD Atto 3 ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            BYD | Atto 3 | BYD Atto 3

            All Popular Cars