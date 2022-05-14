New Mahindra Scorpio exterior design leaked ahead of launch

Mahindra recently began sharing teasers of the all-new Scorpio ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming months, details of which are available here. Now, a set of images that made their way to the web have leaked the exterior design of the upcoming SUV.

As seen in the leaked images here, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will get the signature six-slat grille with chrome inserts up-front, dual-pod, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lights, new front and rear bumpers, contrast-coloured skid plates, blacked-out B and C-pillars, dual-tone alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, tail-gate mounted number plate recess, dual-tone rear bumper, and a chrome insert running the length between the reverse lights. The unit in question features the old Mahindra logo, although the model is expected to feature the brand’s new logo that made its debut on the XUV700 last year.

While the leaked images do not show us the interior of the new Mahindra Scorpio, previous sightings have revealed multiple details, such as an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, new dashboard, drive modes, engine start-stop button, and a new instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the upcoming generation of the Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options are likely to include manual and automatic units at launch. A 4x4 system could be offered exclusively on the top-spec variants.

Image Source

Mahindra New Scorpio ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Mahindra | new Scorpio | Mahindra new Scorpio