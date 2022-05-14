  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New Mahindra Scorpio exterior design leaked ahead of launch

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Saturday 14 May 2022,16:02 PM IST

            Mahindra recently began sharing teasers of the all-new Scorpio ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming months, details of which are available here. Now, a set of images that made their way to the web have leaked the exterior design of the upcoming SUV.

            Mahindra New Scorpio Left Side View

            As seen in the leaked images here, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will get the signature six-slat grille with chrome inserts up-front, dual-pod, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lights, new front and rear bumpers, contrast-coloured skid plates, blacked-out B and C-pillars, dual-tone alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, tail-gate mounted number plate recess, dual-tone rear bumper, and a chrome insert running the length between the reverse lights. The unit in question features the old Mahindra logo, although the model is expected to feature the brand’s new logo that made its debut on the XUV700 last year.

            Mahindra New Scorpio Rear View

            While the leaked images do not show us the interior of the new Mahindra Scorpio, previous sightings have revealed multiple details, such as an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, new dashboard, drive modes, engine start-stop button, and a new instrument cluster.

            Mahindra New Scorpio Front View

            Under the hood, the upcoming generation of the Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options are likely to include manual and automatic units at launch. A 4x4 system could be offered exclusively on the top-spec variants.

            Image Source

            Mahindra New Scorpio
            Mahindra New Scorpio ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | new Scorpio | Mahindra new Scorpio

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Mahindra Scorpio exterior design leaked ahead of launch

            New Mahindra Scorpio exterior design leaked ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/14/2022 16:02:47

            Mahindra recently began sharing teasers of the all-new Scorpio ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming months. Now, a set of images that made their way to the web have leaked the exterior design of the upcoming SUV.

            New Range Rover Sport priced from Rs 1.64 crore in India

            New Range Rover Sport priced from Rs 1.64 crore in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/13/2022 16:32:10

            Land Rover unveiled the new Range Rover Sport earlier this week, which also marked the model’s global debut. The company has discreetly announced the prices of the SUV on its official website, which start at Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom).

            New-gen Mahindra Scorpio’s new official teaser out

            New-gen Mahindra Scorpio’s new official teaser out

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/13/2022 11:06:24

            Mahindra could launch the new Scorpio in a couple of months.

            Toyota Fortuner GR-S available in India at Rs 48.43 lakh

            Toyota Fortuner GR-S available in India at Rs 48.43 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/12/2022 18:50:01

            The Fortuner GR-S is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel motor.

            BYD partners with three EV charging network providers in India

            BYD partners with three EV charging network providers in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/11/2022 18:16:46

            BYD India will strengthen its charging footprint in partnership with Chargezone, Volttic, and Indipro. This tie-up is to address the re-charging needs of the e6 MPV across multiple cities and major highways in the country.

            Audi India appoints new dealer partner in Kerala

            Audi India appoints new dealer partner in Kerala

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/11/2022 16:22:13

            Audi India has announced PPS Motors as its new dealer partner in Kerala. This partnership includes the network of Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode, and Audi Service Trivandrum.

            2022 Tata Nexon EV Max Launched in India; prices start at Rs 17.74 lakh

            2022 Tata Nexon EV Max Launched in India; prices start at Rs 17.74 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/11/2022 12:44:34

            The Nexon EV Max is available in two variants.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra New Scorpio

            Mahindra New Scorpio

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Land Rover New Range Rover

            Land Rover New Range Rover

            ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 55.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda City eHEV

            Honda City eHEV

            ₹ 19.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            ₹ 8.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars