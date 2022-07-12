  • location
            New India-bound Hyundai Tucson unveil tomorrow

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 12 July 2022,17:50 PM IST

            Hyundai, the South Korean auto major, has set the stage for the India unveil of its Tucson scheduled for tomorrow. The Tucson received a fourth-generation update in late 2020, bringing in a completely overhauled exterior and interior design along with new features.

            Exterior of the Tucson

            The exterior design of the new-gen Tucson is a part of Hyundai’s new design language, called Sensuous Sportiness. It comes with a new large radiator grille, named the ‘3D parametric-style grille’ and ‘jewel-like surfaces’ with concealed daytime running lights. All that with other design elements, such as cuts and creases, sharp shoulder lines, rear LED light bar, and somewhat square-shaped wheel arches further highlight the exterior design of Tucson. 

            Further, Global NCAP had awarded a five-star safety rating to the Tucson in its crash test. Notably, Hyundai offers the new Tucson with a choice of standard-wheel-base and long-wheel-base guises in some international markets.

            Interior of the Tucson

            The completely overhauled interior of the Tucson comes equipped with a new steering wheel, a colour TFT driver display and a dashboard-mounted infotainment touchscreen. Other highlights of the cabin include ventilated seats, a wireless charging pad, an electronic parking brake, multi-zone temperature control; front, side and, curtain airbags; an electric sunroof.

            Engine and powertrain of the Tucson

            Hyundai offers a variety of powertrain options with Tucson in some international markets, including a 1.5-litre petrol motor, 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine, 2.0-litre petrol engine, 2.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, and even a 1.6-litre petrol hybrid engine in HEV and PHEV versions. That said, the India-spec new Tucson might get the same powertrain as its predecessor.

