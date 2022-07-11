New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara bookings open

Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed the name for its new upcoming offering, that is the Grand Vitara, ahead of its unveiling scheduled for 20 July, 2022. Simultaneously, the brand has also commenced the bookings for the new SUV across Nexa touchpoints in the country and the official Nexa website for Rs 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have jointly developed the new SUV to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the MG Astor. In fact, Toyota recently revealed its Urban Cruiser Hyryder with two hybrid powertrain options, an all-wheel-drive system and a host of features. Given that, Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara will be somewhat identical to Urban Cruiser Hyryder in terms of powertrain, features and more.

The Grand Vitara is likely to be powered by Toyota’s 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated strong-hybrid petrol engine mated to an e-drive automatic transmission and Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor with smart hybrid technology that is coupled to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. The latter is linked to an all-wheel-drive system.

It is expected to come with a host of features, such as a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a wireless charging pad, six airbags, ventilated front seats, HHC, TPMS, VSC, cruise control, a 360-degree camera setup and so on.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Toyota | Maruti Suzuki | Grand Vitara | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder