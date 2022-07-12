Tata Nexon EV Prime launched in India; prices start at Rs 14.99 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the feature-loaded version of the Nexon EV, christened the Nexon EV Prime in India at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The newly introduced Nexon EV Prime is available in five variant options: XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, Dark XZ+, and Dark XZ+ Lux. New standard feature addition includes multi-mode regen, cruise control, smartwatch integrated connected features, and iTPMS. Additionally, the vehicle gets an indirect tyre pressure monitoring system and charging timeout of 110 seconds.

Interestingly, the new features will also be offered to over 22,000 existing Nexon EV owners via a software update. Starting 25 July, the first software update will be offered to existing customers free of charge, at the authorised Tata service centres. For better understanding, Tata Motors will roll out an educative program for customers soon. It is worth noting, that subsequent software updates to all existing owners will be on a paid basis.

The Nexon EV Prime gets the standard 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery which powers the permanent-magnet AC motor to generate 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The vehicle offers a driving range of 312kms on a full charge. The vehicle is available in three colour options Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White, and Daytona Grey.

The ex-showroom, all-India prices for the Nexon EV Prime are as follows –

XM – Rs 14.99 lakh

XZ+ – Rs 16.30 lakh

XZ+ Lux – Rs 17.30 lakh

Dark XZ+ – Rs 16.49 lakh

Dark XZ+ Lux – Rs 17.50 lakh

