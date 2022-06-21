  • location
            New India-bound Hyundai Tucson unveil slated for 13 July

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 21 June 2022,23:10 PM IST

            South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced the India unveil of the Tucson on 13 July, 2022. This fourth-generation update has brought revolutionary exterior and interior design changes to the SUV. The exterior design, especially, is a part of the brand’s new design language, called Sensuous Sportiness.

            It gets a new large radiator grille, named the ‘3D parametric-style grille’ with ‘jewel-like surfaces’. Furthermore, the cuts and creases, sharp shoulder lines, rear LED light bar, and somewhat square-shaped wheel arches dominate the overall exterior design of the Tucson.

            Hyundai New Tucson Right Rear Three Quarter

            Hyundai has completely overhauled the interior of the SUV. It features a new steering wheel, a wide-screen driver display, an infotainment touchscreen system, cooled seats, a wireless chagrin pad, an electronic parking brake, multi-zone temperature control, and a sunroof.

            Although the Tucson available in other markets is powered by a wide range of powertrains, such as a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 2.5-litre petrol unit, a 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor, and a 1.6-litre petrol hybrid engine, the India-bound fourth-generation model, is believed to carry the same powertrain as the outgoing Tucson.

            Hyundai New Tucson Dashboard
            Hyundai New Tucson
            Hyundai New Tucson ₹ 23.00 - 28.00 Lakh Estimated Price
