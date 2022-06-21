New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature a head-up display

Maruti Suzuki has once again teased one of its most awaited cars of this year, the Brezza facelift, with a head-up display feature. The refreshed SUV is slated for launch in India on 30 June, 2022. The carmaker has already commenced bookings for the upcoming Brezza facelift for Rs 11,000.

This colour head-up display shows various information about the car, such as vehicle speed, fuel consumption, time, and so on. Then, in the previous teaser video, Maruti Suzuki showcased an electric sunroof. In fact, the Brezza will be the first car from the brand to get a sunroof. Besides this, Maruti Suzuki is expected to bestow the SUV with a wireless phone charger, a new steering wheel, six airbags, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, an upgraded instrument cluster with an MID, new seats, and a 360-degree camera setup.

The upcoming Brezza is most likely to come equipped with the new-gen 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol hybrid engine mated to a manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and the Tata Nexon.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh Estimated Price

