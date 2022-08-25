  • location
            New Hyundai Venue N Line bookings commence; launch on 6 September

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 25 August 2022,15:27 PM IST

            Hyundai has opened bookings for the Venue N Line for Rs 21,000 ahead of its India launch on 6 September, 2022. Customers can reserve the new Venue N Line on the Hyundai India website or by visiting the nearest dealership. The brand has also released an official teaser of the upcoming sporty SUV. That said, the new Venue N Line will be available in five paint options across two variants: N6 and N8.

            Hyundai Venue N Line Grille

            The Venue N Line is based on the 2022 Venue that was launched a couple of months ago. However, there is a distinction between the two. The sporty model gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, radiator grille finished in dark chrome, black roof and outside rear-view mirrors, flashy red inserts on the lower body panels and roof rails, front red brake calipers, N Line logo on the grille, front fenders, and boot, distinctive 16-inch alloy wheels with the N logo, spoiler, and a twin-tip exhaust. Meanwhile, the Venue is the second N Line model after the i20 N Line, which was launched on 2 September, 2021.

            Hyundai Venue N Line Front View Rear View

            Inside, the Hyundai N Line features an all-black theme with red accents. In addition, the fresh black upholstery on the seat and gear stick get red stitching and piping with the N logo. Although Hyundai has not revealed other features and specs, it may come with metal pedals and an N Line-spec steering wheel.

            Hyundai Venue N Line Exhaust Pipes

            The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line will come equipped with 30 features, including front and rear disc brakes. Besides this, Hyundai will also provide it with more than 60 connected car features and the home-to-car function with Alexa and Google voice assistants.

            Hyundai Venue N Line Front Row Seats

            Under the bonnet, the Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. This motor produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.

            Hyundai Venue N Line Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk
            Hyundai | Venue N-Line | Hyundai Venue N Line

            All Popular Cars