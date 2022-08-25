  • location
            Volkswagen India delivers 175 cars in single day

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 25 August 2022,10:34 AM IST

            Volkswagen celebrated the first day of the Malayalam new year, known as Chingam, and the beginning of Onam festivities by delivering 175 cars in Kerala in a single day.

            Volkswagen Virtus Left Rear Three Quarter

            The batch of 175 vehicles consisted of the Taigun, Tiguan, and the newly launched Virtus. Interestingly, the automaker delivered 150 models of the Virtus in a single day in Kerala last month. Out of the three, the Taigun and Virtus are a part of Volkswagen’s Project India 2.0 and are based on the modular MQB A0 IN platform.

            Volkswagen offers a choice of two powertrain options with the Taigun and Virtus: a 1.5-litre, inline-four, turbocharged petrol motor producing 148bhp and 250Nm and a 1.0-litre, inline-three, turbocharged, petrol engine that makes 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre in Taigun is mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission, while the Virtus only gets a seven-speed DSG unit. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre motor can be had with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission in both cars.

            Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter

            The Tiguan, meanwhile, is available in a single trim, the Elegance. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

