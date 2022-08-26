  • location
            Ferrari launches plug-in hybrid 296 GTB in India at Rs 5.40 crore

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 26 August 2022,15:56 PM IST

            Italian supercar marque Ferrari has introduced the 296 GTB in India with prices starting at Rs 5.40 crore (ex-showroom). The 296 GTB is the firm’s electrified sports car featuring a plug-in hybrid V6 powertrain for the first time. Notably, Ferrari also offers a convertible version of the 296 coupé, the 296 GTS in some international markets.

            The 296 GTB bears a modern-day design language similar to the Roma and SF90. In fact, it is the first mid-engine Ferrari to feature active aerodynamics in the form of an active rear spoiler. Additionally, it also gets air inlets for aerodynamics and cooling purpose.

            Ferrari Right Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, the cockpit comes with a large driver display, an ultrawide co-passenger screen, a steering wheel with numerous controls, and bucket seats. Besides this, the interior gets high-grade Alcantara and leather upholstery. 

            It is powered by a 2,992cc, 120-degree V6, twin-turbo petrol engine supplemented by two electric motors and a small battery pack. The V6 produces 645bhp, while the motors make 164bhp. And the combined power output of the V6 PHEV powertrain is rated at 809bhp and 741Nm. As a result, the 296 GTB can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 2.9 seconds and tops out at 330kmph. Further, the sports car can be driven solely in EV mode for about 25km.

            Ferrari

