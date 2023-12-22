    Recently Viewed
            First TATA.ev store opens in Gurugram

            CarWale Team

            CarWale Team

            Friday 22 December 2023,21:02 PM IST

            Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors and the pioneer of India’s EV revolution, has opened its TATA.ev stores, catering solely to EV customers. The store is located at Sector 14 & Sohna Road, Gurugram and will be open to public starting 7 January, 2024.

            As electric vehicles in India continue their growth trajectory, the consumer demographic is rapidly evolving as EV owners expect a seamless blend of advanced technology, sustainable practices, and personalized services. In line with these evolving trends, TPEM extends its new brand identity, TATA.ev, to its first physical manifestation of sales and service experience. Marking a distinct transition from traditional 4-wheeler showrooms, the TATA.ev stores are designed around the core values of sustainability, community, and technology. These showrooms will embody the core philosophy of ‘Move with Meaning’ and offer an inviting and immersive space for the EV community.

            Commenting at the inauguration of the new showrooms, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “With insights gathered from over 1 Lakh Tata EV customers, we understand that the EV consumers seek a different kind of customer experience. They are sensitive to how the planet is evolving, very conscious about the cost of driving, and desire cutting-edge technology. This is in line with the new brand identity’s core values - sustainability, community, and technology. The new flagship showrooms are the first physical manifestations of this brand philosophy and we have mapped the customer journey accordingly. We want to empower our customers so our plans include the creation of a harmonious community space to facilitate customer gatherings/services, sustainability-focused workshops, and events for customers. These showrooms are not just about retailing EVs but they become TATA.ev community centres in Gurugram.

            Starting with these two showrooms today and with many more that we plan to bring in the next 12-18 months, we intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with a focus on e-mobility,” he added.

