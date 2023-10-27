    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New features of Renault Kardian that will be introduced in Kiger facelift

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 27 October 2023,15:07 PM IST

            At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show, Renault unveiled the new Kardian. The SUV that is over four metres long is essentially based on the India-spec Kiger and gets revised exterior styling, an improved powertrain, and an updated cabin.

            New modular platform and updated petrol engine

            Renault Kiger Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

            The Kardian is based on the new platform that also underpins the models manufactured for India, Brazil, Morocco, and other markets. Furthermore, the 1.0-litre petrol engine has been retuned to produce an increased output of 125bhp and 225Nm of peak torque.

            Refreshed exterior styling

            Renault Kiger Right Front Three Quarter

            Renault has revised the exterior styling with a bigger headlamp housing, a wider front grille with a rhombus pattern, a silver finish on front and rear skid plates, and redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels. Also, the posterior looks fresh with new elements for the C-shaped tail lamps.

            New interior theme and added features

            Renault Kiger Dashboard

            The cabin of the Kardian gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster with revised graphics. The gear lever is new and shorter with an electronic parking brake and also benefits from shift-by-wire technology.

            ADAS

            The Renault Kardian also gets a Level 2 ADAS suite with over 13 features! These include adaptive cruise control, front collision warning with emergency braking.

            Renault Kiger
            Renault Kiger ₹ 6.50 Lakh Onwards
            All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
            Renault | Renault Kiger | Kiger

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Thar 5-door spied again; new details revealed

            Mahindra Thar 5-door spied again; new details revealed

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/28/2023 19:10:52

            A new set of Thar five-door spy shots has surfaced on the net, hinting at some new updates.

            New features of Renault Kardian that will be introduced in Kiger facelift

            New features of Renault Kardian that will be introduced in Kiger facelift

            By Jay Shah10/27/2023 15:07:34

            Here are 3 new things that the new Renault Kardian gets.

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices to be hiked from 1 November, 2023

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices to be hiked from 1 November, 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/27/2023 10:54:01

            MG Hector and MG Hector Plus prices to be hiked by up to Rs. 40,000

            BMW X4 M40i launched in India; Priced at Rs. 96.20 lakh

            BMW X4 M40i launched in India; Priced at Rs. 96.20 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat10/26/2023 13:23:05

            This is first ever X4 M40i for the Indian market

            Tata Altroz Racer spied; likely to be launched soon

            Tata Altroz Racer spied; likely to be launched soon

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/25/2023 14:09:24

            Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, the Tata Altroz Racer has now been spied testing on the Indian roads.

            Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept interior showcased

            Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept interior showcased

            By Desirazu Venkat10/25/2023 12:12:50

            At the current Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki has revealed the interior of the eVX Concept.

            New generation Maruti Swift makes global debut

            New generation Maruti Swift makes global debut

            By Jay Shah10/25/2023 09:43:52

            Suzuki has unveiled the new generation Swift at the Japan Mobility Show.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.26 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            ₹ 1.10 - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

            Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

            ₹ 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            BMW X4 M40i

            BMW X4 M40i

            ₹ 96.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Safari

            Tata Safari

            ₹ 16.19 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin DB12

            Aston Martin DB12

            ₹ 4.59 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1

            BMW iX1

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars