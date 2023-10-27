New features of Renault Kardian that will be introduced in Kiger facelift

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show, Renault unveiled the new Kardian. The SUV that is over four metres long is essentially based on the India-spec Kiger and gets revised exterior styling, an improved powertrain, and an updated cabin.

New modular platform and updated petrol engine

The Kardian is based on the new platform that also underpins the models manufactured for India, Brazil, Morocco, and other markets. Furthermore, the 1.0-litre petrol engine has been retuned to produce an increased output of 125bhp and 225Nm of peak torque.

Refreshed exterior styling

Renault has revised the exterior styling with a bigger headlamp housing, a wider front grille with a rhombus pattern, a silver finish on front and rear skid plates, and redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels. Also, the posterior looks fresh with new elements for the C-shaped tail lamps.

New interior theme and added features

The cabin of the Kardian gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster with revised graphics. The gear lever is new and shorter with an electronic parking brake and also benefits from shift-by-wire technology.

ADAS

The Renault Kardian also gets a Level 2 ADAS suite with over 13 features! These include adaptive cruise control, front collision warning with emergency braking.

Renault Kiger ₹ 6.50 Lakh Onwards

Renault | Renault Kiger | Kiger