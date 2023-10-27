MG Hector and Hector Plus prices to be hiked from 1 November, 2023

Last month, MG India slashed the prices of its top-selling SUV, the Hector, by up to Rs. 1,29,000. Now, the manufacturer is all set to hike its prices by up to Rs. 40,000. While the automaker has not revealed the reason behind the price hike, this revision will be effective from 1 November, 2023.

As per our sources, the prices for the petrol and diesel variants will get a hike of up to Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000, respectively. Additionally, the dual-tone variants will command a premium of Rs. 20,000 over the standard variant. However, the prices of select variants are expected to be slashed by up to Rs. 35,000.

Under the hood, the 2023 MG Hector can be had in a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. A six-speed unit is standard, while the CVT unit is available only with turbo-petrol engines.

MG Hector ₹ 14.73 Lakh Onwards

MG | MG Hector | Hector | MG Hector Plus | Hector Plus