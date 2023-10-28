    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Thar 5-door spied again; new details revealed

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Saturday 28 October 2023,19:10 PM IST

            It’s been over a year since Mahindra has been testing its off-roader, the Thar five-door. Now, ahead of its official debut in 2024, a set of spy shots have surfaced on the net, hinting at some new updates.

            As seen from these spy images, the upcoming five-door off-roader will get a new vertically slatted front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, LED projector headlamps with LED indicators and DRLs, and reprofiled taillamps. Inside, the Thar five-door is expected to come with a large touchscreen infotainment screen, front seats with armrests, single-pane sunroof, and a bench seat setup for the second row.

            Mahindra Five-door Thar Left Rear Three Quarter

            Under the skin, the SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former generates 150bhp and 320Nm of torque while the latter belts out 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter.

            We expect the Thar five-door to go on sale in the country early next year. Apart from this, the automaker is also working on the updated version of the XUV300.

            Image source: Autocar India 

