New Citroen C3 deliveries commence in India

The French automaker, Citroen recently announced prices for the C3. This time around, the company has commenced deliveries for the newly launched model. The vehicle is built at the company’s facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

The vehicle is available in two variant options – Live and Feel. Interestingly, the Feel variant is available in multiple options such as dual-tone, Vibe pack, dual-tone Vibe pack, and Turbo dual-tone Vibe pack. Further, the new model is available in two engine options – PureTech 82 and PureTech 110.

Mechanically, the Citroen C3 is available in two engine options. The Puretech 82 gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder NA engine that produces 80bhp at 5,750rpm and 115Nm of torque at 3,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This engine has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.8kmpl.

On the other hand, the Puretech 110 gets a 1.2-litre turbo engine which generates 109bhp at 5,500rpm and 190Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine gets a six-speed manual transmission. The engine has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.4kmpl.

