New MG Hector teased ahead of debut; to get a 14-inch portrait infotainment system

MG Motor India has teased the new Hector ahead of its official launch in the country. As seen in the teaser, the vehicle will get a 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay system. The updated model is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

The company claims that the new model will get the largest portrait infotainment unit in the country. Further, it is believed that the new model will enhance the in-car experience with modern technology features. The vehicle will get a redesigned dashboard and push start-stop button for freshness. Additionally, the vehicle is also expected to get a fully-digital instrument cluster.

Mechanically, the vehicle is expected to continue being powered by the existing petrol and diesel engine options. The company is tight-lipped about the exterior details and it will be known at a later date. Post launch, it will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV700, and the Tata Harrier.

MG Hector ₹ 14.15 Lakh Onwards

