Mahindra makes features revision to XUV700 variants

Mahindra has carried out numerous changes to the variants of its most sought-after car, the XUV700. While low- and mid-trims have ditched a few features, the top-spec now gets a handful of additional features. That said, the Mahindra XUV700 recently achieved a milestone of 1.5 lakh bookings within a year of its market launch.

Mahindra has discreetly updated the XUV700 brochure, and this brings along several changes to its features. To begin with, the MX trim misses out on the follow-me headlamp function, height-adjustable seat, and rear spoiler. Then, the AX3 does not get rear-window defogger, rear wiper, or selective unlock for doors. Furthermore, Mahindra has removed LED dynamic turn signals from the XUV700’s AX5 and AX7 trims, while the AX7 Luxury with manual gearbox variant has ditched the engine start/stop function and adaptive cruise control system.

On the other hand, Mahindra has bestowed the AX7 with a cruise control function, whereas the AX7 Luxury comes with dynamic turn signals. Finally, the XUV700 AX7 Luxury with automatic transmission now features the adaptive cruise control system and engine start-stop function.

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 13.18 Lakh Onwards

