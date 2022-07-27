  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra makes features revision to XUV700 variants

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 27 July 2022,17:48 PM IST

            Mahindra has carried out numerous changes to the variants of its most sought-after car, the XUV700. While low- and mid-trims have ditched a few features, the top-spec now gets a handful of additional features. That said, the Mahindra XUV700 recently achieved a milestone of 1.5 lakh bookings within a year of its market launch.

            Mahindra has discreetly updated the XUV700 brochure, and this brings along several changes to its features. To begin with, the MX trim misses out on the follow-me headlamp function, height-adjustable seat, and rear spoiler. Then, the AX3 does not get rear-window defogger, rear wiper, or selective unlock for doors. Furthermore, Mahindra has removed LED dynamic turn signals from the XUV700’s AX5 and AX7 trims, while the AX7 Luxury with manual gearbox variant has ditched the engine start/stop function and adaptive cruise control system.

            On the other hand, Mahindra has bestowed the AX7 with a cruise control function, whereas the AX7 Luxury comes with dynamic turn signals. Finally, the XUV700 AX7 Luxury with automatic transmission now features the adaptive cruise control system and engine start-stop function.

            Mahindra XUV700
            Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 13.18 Lakh Onwards
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra makes features revision to XUV700 variants

            Mahindra makes features revision to XUV700 variants

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/27/2022 17:48:09

            The Mahindra XUV700 recently surpassed the milestone of 1.5 lakh bookings within a year of its launch.

            New Citroen C3 deliveries commence in India

            New Citroen C3 deliveries commence in India

            By Nikhil Puthran07/27/2022 15:19:29

            Citroen has commenced deliveries of the newly launched model.

            New MG Hector teased ahead of debut; to get a 14-inch portrait infotainment system

            New MG Hector teased ahead of debut; to get a 14-inch portrait infotainment system

            By Nikhil Puthran07/26/2022 16:21:34

            The updated model is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades

            All-new Volvo XC40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh

            All-new Volvo XC40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/26/2022 13:22:26

            The XC40 Recharge is assembled at Volvo's Hoskote facility in Karnataka.

            Tata Motors partners with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd; to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T EVs

            Tata Motors partners with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd; to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T EVs

            By Nikhil Puthran07/25/2022 23:58:20

            Tata Motors to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T electric sedans for cab transportation

            Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch tomorrow

            Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/25/2022 20:00:29

            The XC40 recharge gets a dual-motor setup and a 78kWh battery pack.

            MG Motor India organises national vehicle check-up camp

            MG Motor India organises national vehicle check-up camp

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/24/2022 18:41:50

            MG is offering discounts on parts and services, complimentary vehicle check-up, and more.

            Featured Cars

            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai New Tucson

            Hyundai New Tucson

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV400

            Mahindra eXUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 55.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            ₹ 4.25 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Prime

            Tata Nexon EV Prime

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi A8 L

            Audi A8 L

            ₹ 1.29 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars