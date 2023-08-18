Hyundai launches Venue Knight Edition; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition has been launched in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition of the sub-four metre SUV is offered in two variants across two engine options.

Exterior highlights of the Venue Knight Edition include blacked-out elements such as the front grille, Hyundai logo, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, ORVMs, alloy wheels/wheel covers, and front and rear skid plates. Further, it gets brass-coloured inserts on the front and rear bumper, wheels, and roof rails. Also up for offer are red front brake calipers and a Knight emblem.

Inside, the 2023 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition comes equipped with an all-black interior theme with brass-coloured inserts, black seat upholstery with brass highlights, a dashcam with dual cameras, metal pedals, and new floor mats.

Customers buying the new Venue Knight Edition can choose from a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired with manual transmission in the S(O) and SX variants. The version can also be had with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Colour options include Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with an Abyss Black roof.

Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.77 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue