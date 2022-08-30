New Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.29 lakh

The much anticipated 2022 Audi Q3 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 44.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with one 2.0-litre petrol engine, across two trim levels and with multiple colour options.

The two trim levels are Premium Plus and Technology and bookings for the same opened last week with deliveries set to begin at the end of the year. In terms of exterior design, this updated Q3 gets the new Audi single-frame grille, full LED headlamps, gloss black cladding, new design for the alloy wheels and wrap-around tail lamps.

The cabin is standard new generation Audi fare with a large number of the elements and layout borrowed from the larger Audi Q5. The large feature list includes dual-zone climate control, adjustable second-row seats, cruise control, digital instrument cluster, MMI Navigation Plus, wireless charging and a gesture-controlled tailgate.

Both versions of the Audi Q3 are offered only with a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp/370Nm and is offered only with a seven-speed DSG and quattro AWD technology. It has a 0-100kmph time of 7.3 seconds.

The first 500 buyers of the Q3 will get a five-year extended warranty and three years/50,000km service package. It is a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and the upcoming Volvo XC40.

Prices for the 2022 Audi Q3

2022 Audi Q3 Premium Plus – Rs 44.89 lakh

2022 Audi Q3 Technology – Rs 50.39 lakh

