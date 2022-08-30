  • location
            New Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.29 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 30 August 2022,21:29 PM IST

            The much anticipated 2022 Audi Q3 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 44.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with one 2.0-litre petrol engine, across two trim levels and with multiple colour options. 

            The two trim levels are Premium Plus and Technology and bookings for the same opened last week with deliveries set to begin at the end of the year. In terms of exterior design, this updated Q3 gets the new Audi single-frame grille, full LED headlamps, gloss black cladding, new design for the alloy wheels and wrap-around tail lamps. 

            The cabin is standard new generation Audi fare with a large number of the elements and layout borrowed from the larger Audi Q5. The large feature list includes dual-zone climate control, adjustable second-row seats, cruise control, digital instrument cluster, MMI Navigation Plus, wireless charging and a gesture-controlled tailgate. 

            Both versions of the Audi Q3 are offered only with a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp/370Nm and is offered only with a seven-speed DSG and quattro AWD technology. It has a 0-100kmph time of 7.3 seconds. 

            The first 500 buyers of the Q3 will get a five-year extended warranty and three years/50,000km service package. It is a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and the upcoming Volvo XC40

            Prices for the 2022 Audi Q3

            2022 Audi Q3 Premium Plus – Rs 44.89 lakh 

            2022 Audi Q3 Technology – Rs 50.39 lakh 

            Audi Q3
            Audi Q3 ₹ 44.89 Lakh Onwards
            All Audi CarsUpcoming Audi Cars
            Audi | Audi Q3 | Q3 | Q3 Premium Plus

