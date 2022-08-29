  • location
            Maruti Suzuki recalls Dzire Tour S

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 29 August 2022,19:52 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has recalled 166 units of the Dzire Tour S due to a possible defect in the airbag control unit (ACU). These affected units were manufactured between 6 August to 16 August, 2022, and are recalled for replacement of the ACU free of charge.

            Maruti suspects the probable defected airbag control unit might malfunction during the deployment of airbags. It has urged the owners of the affected Dzire Tour S to not drive it until the workshop replaces ACU. Further, Maruti Suzuki-authorised workshops will send a communication to its customers for the replacement of the faulty airbag control unit.

            Meanwhile, the Dzire Tour S owners can visit the Maruti Suzuki website and fill in the 14-digit alphanumeric chassis number in the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section to check whether their vehicle requires the replacement of the airbag control unit.

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 6.23 Lakh Onwards
            All Popular Cars